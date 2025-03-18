Insider Purchase: Director at $CLVT Buys 237,176 Shares

Andrew Miles Snyder, a director at $CLVT, bought 237,176 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $989,023. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 43.1%. Following this trade, they now own 787,510 shares of this class of $CLVT stock.

$CLVT Insider Trading Activity

$CLVT insiders have traded $CLVT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J ANGELAKIS has made 3 purchases buying 3,465,000 shares for an estimated $17,863,350 and 0 sales.

BAR VEINSTEIN (President, A&G) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000 .

. ANDREW MILES SNYDER purchased 237,176 shares for an estimated $989,023

JANE L OKUN BOMBA purchased 49,750 shares for an estimated $200,492

$CLVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CLVT stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

