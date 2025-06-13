Insider Purchase: Director at $CLST Buys 300 Shares

Kirk E. Kleiser, a director at $CLST, bought 300 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $3,670. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.7%. Following this trade, they now own 3,100 shares of this class of $CLST stock.

$CLST Insider Trading Activity

$CLST insiders have traded $CLST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRK E. KLEISER has made 4 purchases buying 1,750 shares for an estimated $21,492 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CLST stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.