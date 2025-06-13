Insider Purchase: Director at $CLST Buys 300 Shares

Kirk E. Kleiser, a director at $CLST, bought 300 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $3,670. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.7%. Following this trade, they now own 3,100 shares of this class of $CLST stock.
$CLST Insider Trading Activity
$CLST insiders have traded $CLST stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRK E. KLEISER has made 4 purchases buying 1,750 shares for an estimated $21,492 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CLST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $CLST stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MURCHINSON LTD. removed 259,067 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,018,130
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 71,324 shares (-64.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $830,924
- M3F, INC. removed 68,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804,644
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 35,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,750
- MONTZ HARCUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 30,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $349,500
- MASSMUTUAL PRIVATE WEALTH & TRUST, FSB removed 22,783 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,421
- ARCUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 12,477 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,357
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.