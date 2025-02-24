Insider Purchase: Director at $CLSD Buys 15,000 Shares

Clay Thorp, a director at $CLSD, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $13,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.3%. Following this trade, they now own 176,141 shares of this class of $CLSD stock.

$CLSD Insider Trading Activity

$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NGAI HANG VICTOR CHONG (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $36,500

CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800

$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

