Insider Purchase: Director at $CLSD Buys 15,000 Shares

Clay Thorp, a director at $CLSD, bought 15,000 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $13,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.3%. Following this trade, they now own 176,141 shares of this class of $CLSD stock.
$CLSD Insider Trading Activity
$CLSD insiders have traded $CLSD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLSD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NGAI HANG VICTOR CHONG (Chief Medical Officer) purchased 36,500 shares for an estimated $36,500
- CLAY THORP purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $13,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CLSD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CLSD stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,136,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,712,720
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. removed 260,474 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,450
- GCM GROSVENOR HOLDINGS, LLC removed 198,690 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,755
- UBS GROUP AG added 145,118 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,862
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 127,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,859
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 125,190 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,930
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 91,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,468
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.