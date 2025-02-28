Insider Purchase: Director at $CLF Buys 10,000 Shares

JANE M. CRONIN, a director at $CLF, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $105,606. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 68.9%. Following this trade, they now own 24,522 shares of this class of $CLF stock.
$CLF Insider Trading Activity
$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANE M. CRONIN purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $105,606
- RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282
$CLF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 25,821,716 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,724,130
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,067,612 shares (+1482.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,035,552
- FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN added 5,899,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,453,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 5,257,861 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,423,893
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,145,552 shares (+264.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,368,188
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,528,419 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,567,138
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 4,342,917 shares (-89.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,823,419
