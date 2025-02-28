Insider Purchase: Director at $CLF Buys 10,000 Shares

JANE M. CRONIN, a director at $CLF, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $105,606. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 68.9%. Following this trade, they now own 24,522 shares of this class of $CLF stock.

$CLF Insider Trading Activity

$CLF insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282

$CLF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $CLF stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

