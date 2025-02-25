Insider Purchase: Director at $CINF Buys 1,000 Shares

Nancy Cunningham Benacci, a director at $CINF, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $136,160. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.7%. Following this trade, they now own 6,653 shares of this class of $CINF stock.
$CINF Insider Trading Activity
$CINF insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DIRK J DEBBINK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $157,187
- NANCY CUNNINGHAM BENACCI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $136,160
$CINF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $CINF stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 486,746 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,945,400
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 424,242 shares (-37.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,963,575
- STATE STREET CORP added 390,237 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,077,056
- UBS GROUP AG added 243,300 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,962,210
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 241,540 shares (+62.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,709,298
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 232,399 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,395,736
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 224,033 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,193,542
