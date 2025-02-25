Insider Purchase: Director at $CINF Buys 1,000 Shares

Nancy Cunningham Benacci, a director at $CINF, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $136,160. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 17.7%. Following this trade, they now own 6,653 shares of this class of $CINF stock.

$CINF Insider Trading Activity

$CINF insiders have traded $CINF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CINF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK J DEBBINK purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $157,187

NANCY CUNNINGHAM BENACCI purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $136,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CINF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $CINF stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.