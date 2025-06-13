Insider Purchase: Director at $CHYM Buys 1,500 Shares

Cynthia Marshall, a director at $CHYM, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $40,500. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.4%. Following this trade, they now own 65,167 shares of this class of $CHYM stock.

$CHYM Insider Trading Activity

$CHYM insiders have traded $CHYM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHYM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA MARSHALL has made 3 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $60,750 and 0 sales.

