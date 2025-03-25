Insider Purchase: Director at $CHCO Buys 116 Shares

DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER, a director at $CHCO, bought 116 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $13,902. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.2%. Following this trade, they now own 2,861 shares of this class of $CHCO stock.

$CHCO Insider Trading Activity

$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R HAGEBOECK (President & CEO) sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $788,619

JOHN A DERITO (EVP, Commercial Banking) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $355,373 .

. C DALLAS KAYSER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,784 shares for an estimated $237,860 .

. CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $118,950 .

. DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 926 shares for an estimated $110,950 .

. SHARON H ROWE sold 470 shares for an estimated $60,464

ROBERT D FISHER has made 2 purchases buying 363 shares for an estimated $42,675 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER has made 2 purchases buying 248 shares for an estimated $29,085 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W H III FILE has made 2 purchases buying 245 shares for an estimated $28,702 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY A BURTON purchased 113 shares for an estimated $12,997

TRACY W II HYLTON purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,502

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHCO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Kansas City Capital issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHCO forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.