Insider Purchase: Director at $CFFN Buys 7,000 Shares

JEFFREY R THOMPSON, a director at $CFFN, bought 7,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $40,108. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.1%. Following this trade, they now own 76,353 shares of this class of $CFFN stock.

$CFFN Insider Trading Activity

$CFFN insiders have traded $CFFN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFFN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES G. MORRIS has made 3 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $187,617 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICK C JACKSON (Executive Vice President) has made 3 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $58,759 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY R THOMPSON purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $40,108

JEFFREY M JOHNSON purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $29,850

$CFFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $CFFN stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

