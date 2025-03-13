Insider Purchase: Director at $CFBK Buys 1,000 Shares

ROBERT E HOEWELER, a director at $CFBK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $21,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 66,062 shares of this class of $CFBK stock.

$CFBK Insider Trading Activity

$CFBK insiders have traded $CFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY T O'DELL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,800 shares for an estimated $606,829 .

. ROBERT E HOEWELER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,800

SUNDEEP RANA sold 497 shares for an estimated $14,413

$CFBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CFBK stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.