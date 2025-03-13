Insider Purchase: Director at $CFBK Buys 1,000 Shares

ROBERT E HOEWELER, a director at $CFBK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $21,800. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.5%. Following this trade, they now own 66,062 shares of this class of $CFBK stock.
$CFBK Insider Trading Activity
$CFBK insiders have traded $CFBK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFBK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY T O'DELL (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,800 shares for an estimated $606,829.
- ROBERT E HOEWELER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $21,800
- SUNDEEP RANA sold 497 shares for an estimated $14,413
$CFBK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $CFBK stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 217,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,556,993
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 66,841 shares (+104.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,707,119
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 37,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $952,412
- ATEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 31,836 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $689,249
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 30,506 shares (+257.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $779,123
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 19,030 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,026
- STATE STREET CORP added 17,576 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $448,891
