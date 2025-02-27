Insider Purchase: Director at $CECO Buys 14,000 Shares

RICHARD F WALLMAN, a director at $CECO, bought 14,000 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $352,616. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 22.6%. Following this trade, they now own 76,000 shares of this class of $CECO stock.

$CECO Insider Trading Activity

$CECO insiders have traded $CECO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CECO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD F WALLMAN has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $665,488 and 0 sales.

$CECO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $CECO stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

