Insider Purchase: Director at $CE Buys 7,450 Shares

Scott McDougald Sutton, a director at $CE, bought 7,450 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $407,118. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 98.7%. Following this trade, they now own 15,000 shares of this class of $CE stock.
$CE Insider Trading Activity
$CE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT MCDOUGALD SUTTON purchased 7,450 shares for an estimated $407,118
- MARK CHRISTOPHER MURRAY (SVP - Acetyls) purchased 2,353 shares for an estimated $128,109
- GANESH MOORTHY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,670
- DEBORAH J. KISSIRE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,280
$CE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $CE stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 11,091,326 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $767,630,672
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 8,077,245 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $559,026,126
- DODGE & COX added 6,818,993 shares (+100.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,942,505
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,599,737 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $625,380,242
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,798,952 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,925,467
- NORGES BANK added 2,935,089 shares (+1032.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,137,509
- TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 2,550,334 shares (+266.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,508,616
