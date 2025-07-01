Insider Purchase: Director at $CCIF Buys 7,898 Shares

Lauren Michelle Basmadjian, a director at $CCIF, bought 7,898 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $49,994. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 58.3%. Following this trade, they now own 21,448 shares of this class of $CCIF stock.

$CCIF Insider Trading Activity

$CCIF insiders have traded $CCIF stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NISHIL MEHTA (President and PEO) purchased 16,650 shares for an estimated $100,233

JOAN Y MCCABE purchased 15,822 shares for an estimated $99,995

LAUREN MICHELLE BASMADJIAN purchased 7,898 shares for an estimated $49,994

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CCIF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $CCIF stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.