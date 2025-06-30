Stocks
CCIF

Insider Purchase: Director at $CCIF Buys 15,822 Shares

June 30, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

JOAN Y MCCABE, a director at $CCIF, bought 15,822 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $99,995. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 52.1%. Following this trade, they now own 46,180 shares of this class of $CCIF stock.

$CCIF Insider Trading Activity

$CCIF insiders have traded $CCIF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCIF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NISHIL MEHTA (President and PEO) purchased 16,650 shares for an estimated $100,233
  • JOAN Y MCCABE purchased 15,822 shares for an estimated $99,995

$CCIF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $CCIF stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

