Insider Purchase: Director at $CCBG Buys 701 Shares

William F Butler, a director at $CCBG, bought 701 shares of the company on 03-06-2024 for an estimated $19,894. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 15.7%. Following this trade, they now own 5,165 shares of this class of $CCBG stock.

$CCBG Insider Trading Activity

$CCBG insiders have traded $CCBG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCBG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS A BARRON (TREASURER) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $101,430

$CCBG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $CCBG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

