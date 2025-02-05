Insider Purchase: Director at $CBNA Buys 700 Shares

Michael J. Conover, a director at $CBNA, bought 700 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $17,325. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 31.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,950 shares of this class of $CBNA stock.

$CBNA Insider Trading Activity

$CBNA insiders have traded $CBNA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL W. LEAVITT purchased 4,696 shares for an estimated $103,312

MICHAEL J. CONOVER has made 3 purchases buying 3,250 shares for an estimated $74,208 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES R. POLLOCK (Corporate Development Officer) purchased 3,131 shares for an estimated $68,882

THOMAS G. JR. FITZGERALD purchased 2,504 shares for an estimated $55,088

ANDREW J. FITZGERALD purchased 2,504 shares for an estimated $55,088

MARK MARTINELLI purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000

YONESY F. NUNEZ purchased 1,807 shares for an estimated $39,754

JOHN J BROUGH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,252 shares for an estimated $27,544

JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD purchased 1,252 shares for an estimated $27,544

JOANNA R. WILLIAMSON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 753 shares for an estimated $16,566

MICHELLE L. KORSMO purchased 626 shares for an estimated $13,772

RACHEL G. MILLER (Counsel & Corporate Secretary) purchased 407 shares for an estimated $8,954

BENITA THOMPSON-BYAS purchased 188 shares for an estimated $4,136

DAVID M. EVINGER (President, Chief Risk Officer) purchased 125 shares for an estimated $2,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.