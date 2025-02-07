Insider Purchase: Director at $CBKM Buys 525 Shares

Shawna L'italien, a director at $CBKM, bought 525 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $10,027. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.7%. Following this trade, they now own 5,421 shares of this class of $CBKM stock.

$CBKM Insider Trading Activity

$CBKM insiders have traded $CBKM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBKM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RALPH J II LOBER (CEO & President) has made 7 purchases buying 1,405 shares for an estimated $109,480 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY GORIS has made 4 purchases buying 2,606 shares for an estimated $57,113 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN W PARKINSON has made 3 purchases buying 710 shares for an estimated $13,272 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAWNA L'ITALIEN purchased 525 shares for an estimated $10,027

RICHARD T JR KIKO purchased 533 shares for an estimated $9,993

FRANK L PADEN has made 2 purchases buying 498 shares for an estimated $9,088 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEREK G WILLIAMS (SVP, Retail Operations & Sales) has made 3 purchases buying 224 shares for an estimated $4,324 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURIE L MCCLELLAN purchased 195 shares for an estimated $3,695

SCOTT E DODDS (EVP, Senior Loan Officer) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $1,889

$CBKM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CBKM stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $0

