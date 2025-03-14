Insider Purchase: Director at $CASY Buys 256 Shares

Mike Spanos, a director at $CASY, bought 256 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $99,978. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.3%. Following this trade, they now own 3,356 shares of this class of $CASY stock.

$CASY Insider Trading Activity

$CASY insiders have traded $CASY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SPANOS has made 3 purchases buying 1,023 shares for an estimated $398,798 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KATRINA S LINDSEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 450 shares for an estimated $192,208

$CASY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $CASY stock to their portfolio, and 343 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CASY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CASY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

$CASY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CASY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CASY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $438.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Irene Nattel from RBC Capital set a target price of $438.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Paul Trussell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $454.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Bonnie Herzog from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $360.0 on 10/16/2024

