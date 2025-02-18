Insider Purchase: Director at $CASK Buys 47,500 Shares

Andrew M. Varga, a director at $CASK, bought 47,500 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $58,425. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 950.0%. Following this trade, they now own 52,500 shares of this class of $CASK stock.

$CASK Insider Trading Activity

$CASK insiders have traded $CASK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M. VARGA has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $64,775 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC S TREVAN has made 2 purchases buying 5,394 shares for an estimated $20,013 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER H SMITH purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $10,000

BETH A MARKER (SVP of Retail Operations) purchased 8,500 shares for an estimated $9,933

JUSTIN B STIEFEL (CEO & Treasurer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JENNIFER D H STIEFEL (President & Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 5,366 shares for an estimated $6,512 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY P WENSEL purchased 1,250 shares for an estimated $5,000

