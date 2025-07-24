Insider Purchase: Director at $CARL Buys 466,666 Shares

JONATHAN D ROOT, a director at $CARL, bought 466,666 shares of the company on 07-24-2025 for an estimated $6,999,990. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2692.4%. Following this trade, they now own 483,999 shares of this class of $CARL stock.

$CARL Insider Trading Activity

$CARL insiders have traded $CARL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JONATHAN D ROOT purchased 466,666 shares for an estimated $6,999,990

PHILIP M YOUNG has made 2 purchases buying 59,999 shares for an estimated $899,985 and 0 sales.

