Insider Purchase: Director at $CALC Buys 4,500 Shares

ROBERT N WILSON, a director at $CALC, bought 4,500 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $12,915. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 422,029 shares of this class of $CALC stock.

$CALC Insider Trading Activity

$CALC insiders have traded $CALC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC W ROBERTS (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 7 purchases buying 33,100 shares for an estimated $62,871 and 0 sales.

A. RACHEL LEHENY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $6,175

STEPHEN BARDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,695 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH A. STAUDERMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,850

$CALC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CALC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CALC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

