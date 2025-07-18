Insider Purchase: Director at $CALC Buys 4,500 Shares

ROBERT N WILSON, a director at $CALC, bought 4,500 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $12,915. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 422,029 shares of this class of $CALC stock.
$CALC Insider Trading Activity
$CALC insiders have traded $CALC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CALC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC W ROBERTS (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 7 purchases buying 33,100 shares for an estimated $62,871 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT N WILSON purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $12,915
- A. RACHEL LEHENY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $6,175
- STEPHEN BARDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $4,695 and 0 sales.
- KENNETH A. STAUDERMAN (Chief Scientific Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,850
$CALC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CALC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 372,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $711,008
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 101,422 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,716
- WEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 80,472 shares (+289.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,701
- PVG ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP added 30,385 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,035
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 23,539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,959
- 180 WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 16,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,324
- FIRST MANHATTAN CO. LLC. added 13,226 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,261
$CALC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CALC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
