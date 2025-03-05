Insider Purchase: Director at $CABO Buys 3,000 Shares

WALLACE R WEITZ, a director at $CABO, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $738,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.7%. Following this trade, they now own 8,584 shares of this class of $CABO stock.

$CABO Insider Trading Activity

$CABO insiders have traded $CABO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CABO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALLACE R WEITZ has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $982,020 and 0 sales.

PETER N. WITTY (See Remarks) sold 250 shares for an estimated $102,075

$CABO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $CABO stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

