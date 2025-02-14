Insider Purchase: Director at $BZH Buys 4,125 Shares

DANNY R SHEPHERD, a director at $BZH, bought 4,125 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $100,195. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.7%. Following this trade, they now own 91,919 shares of this class of $BZH stock.
$BZH Insider Trading Activity
$BZH insiders have traded $BZH stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LLOYD EMERSON JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,614 and 0 sales.
- DAVID I GOLDBERG (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 443 shares for an estimated $10,100 and 2 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $194,187.
- NORMA ANN PROVENCIO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,650
- ALLAN P MERRILL (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,149
- MICHAEL ANTHONY DUNN (SVP, GC and Corp Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 449 shares for an estimated $10,003 and 0 sales.
$BZH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $BZH stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 365,087 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,475,022
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 353,904 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,718,203
- EMG HOLDINGS, L.P. removed 247,349 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,451,915
- ANGELO GORDON & CO., L.P. removed 198,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,460,887
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 173,474 shares (+89.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,927,606
- NORGES BANK added 151,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,149,206
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 139,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,829,818
