Insider Purchase: Director at $BZH Buys 22,500 Shares

February 11, 2025 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Lloyd Emerson Johnson, a director at $BZH, bought 22,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $500,235. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 45,000 shares of this class of $BZH stock.

$BZH Insider Trading Activity

$BZH insiders have traded $BZH stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LLOYD EMERSON JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,614 and 0 sales.
  • DAVID I GOLDBERG (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 443 shares for an estimated $10,100 and 2 sales selling 6,057 shares for an estimated $194,187.
  • NORMA ANN PROVENCIO purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,650
  • ALLAN P MERRILL (Chairman, President and CEO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $109,149
  • MICHAEL ANTHONY DUNN (SVP, GC and Corp Secretary) has made 2 purchases buying 449 shares for an estimated $10,003 and 0 sales.

$BZH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $BZH stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

