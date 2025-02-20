Insider Purchase: Director at $BX Buys 111 Shares

Ruth Porat, a director at $BX, bought 111 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $18,295. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 36,639 shares of this class of $BX stock.

$BX Insider Trading Activity

$BX insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH BARATTA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,448 shares for an estimated $17,561,065 .

. JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 42,249 shares for an estimated $7,433,289

RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 592 shares for an estimated $98,724 and 0 sales.

$BX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 933 institutional investors add shares of $BX stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 11/07, 10/21, 09/20 and 0 sales.

on 11/07, 10/21, 09/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 10/24, 09/20 and 0 sales.

on 10/24, 09/20 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $0 on 09/04.

