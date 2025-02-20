News & Insights

BX

Insider Purchase: Director at $BX Buys 111 Shares

February 20, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Ruth Porat, a director at $BX, bought 111 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $18,295. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 36,639 shares of this class of $BX stock.

$BX Insider Trading Activity

$BX insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH BARATTA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,448 shares for an estimated $17,561,065.
  • JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 42,249 shares for an estimated $7,433,289
  • RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 592 shares for an estimated $98,724 and 0 sales.

$BX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 933 institutional investors add shares of $BX stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,902,932 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,363,535
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,171,691 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,862,962
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,832,392 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,361,028
  • EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,629,914 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,029,771
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,613,932 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,274,155
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,604,699 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,682,201
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,586,512 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,546,399

$BX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

