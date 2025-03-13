Insider Purchase: Director at $BWFG Buys 85 Shares

Jeffrey R Dunne, a director at $BWFG, bought 85 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $2,468. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,177 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.

$BWFG Insider Trading Activity

$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 31 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 10 purchases buying 5,961 shares for an estimated $176,008 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,408 shares for an estimated $139,749 .

. DARRYL DEMOS has made 2 purchases buying 2,290 shares for an estimated $74,669 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876

CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284

KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760

ERIC J DALE has made 4 purchases buying 1,736 shares for an estimated $55,231 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL M PORTO has made 5 purchases buying 1,050 shares for an estimated $33,227 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) sold 942 shares for an estimated $30,737

JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 5 purchases buying 958 shares for an estimated $30,248 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BLAKE S DREXLER has made 4 purchases buying 908 shares for an estimated $28,460 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533

ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.