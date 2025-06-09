Insider Purchase: Director at $BWFG Buys 641 Shares

Carl M Porto, a director at $BWFG, bought 641 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $22,864. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.3%. Following this trade, they now own 20,331 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.

$BWFG Insider Trading Activity

$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 21 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,669 shares for an estimated $179,828 .

. ERIC J DALE has made 3 purchases buying 2,270 shares for an estimated $75,422 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARRYL DEMOS has made 2 purchases buying 2,290 shares for an estimated $74,669 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876

CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284

KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760

CARL M PORTO has made 4 purchases buying 1,402 shares for an estimated $46,434 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 4 purchases buying 1,374 shares for an estimated $45,257 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 4 purchases buying 1,231 shares for an estimated $40,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BLAKE S DREXLER has made 3 purchases buying 1,004 shares for an estimated $32,091 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) sold 942 shares for an estimated $30,737

COURTNEY E SACCHETTI (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 445 shares for an estimated $14,533

ANGELO G FUSARO sold 279 shares for an estimated $8,883

$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

