News & Insights

Stocks
BV

Insider Purchase: Director at $BV Buys 40,000 Shares

March 18, 2025 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Kurtis T Barker, a director at $BV, bought 40,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $530,044. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 40,000 shares of this class of $BV stock.

$BV Insider Trading Activity

$BV insiders have traded $BV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JONATHAN MARK GOTTSEGEN (EVP, CLO & Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,056 shares for an estimated $762,580.
  • KURTIS T BARKER purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $530,044
  • WILLIAM L CORNOG purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $134,950

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BV stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BV in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
  • Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024
  • William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/15/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BV forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.