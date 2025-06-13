Insider Purchase: Director at $BY Buys 40,808 Shares

VALLE PEROCHENA ANTONIO DEL, a director at $BY, bought 40,808 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $1,009,998. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 40,808 shares of this class of $BY stock.

$BY Insider Trading Activity

$BY insiders have traded $BY stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALLE PEROCHENA ANTONIO DEL purchased 40,808 shares for an estimated $1,009,998

MEGAN BIGGAM (EVP HEAD OF COMMUNITY BANKING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,187 shares for an estimated $326,043 .

. THOMAS ABRAHAM (PRESIDENT, SBC) sold 6,658 shares for an estimated $192,137

JOHN BARKIDJIJA (HEAD OF CRE & SPECIALTY FIN) sold 4,468 shares for an estimated $125,911

STEVEN P. KENT purchased 4,125 shares for an estimated $102,093

PHILLIP R. CABRERA purchased 2,360 shares for an estimated $58,410

MARY JO S. HERSETH purchased 268 shares for an estimated $7,277

WILLIAM G KISTNER has made 2 purchases buying 229 shares for an estimated $5,951 and 0 sales.

$BY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

