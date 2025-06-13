Insider Purchase: Director at $BY Buys 2,000 Shares

MARY JO S. HERSETH, a director at $BY, bought 2,000 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $50,653. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.1%. Following this trade, they now own 18,500 shares of this class of $BY stock.
$BY Insider Trading Activity
$BY insiders have traded $BY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VALLE PEROCHENA ANTONIO DEL purchased 40,808 shares for an estimated $1,009,998
- MEGAN BIGGAM (EVP HEAD OF COMMUNITY BANKING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,187 shares for an estimated $326,043.
- THOMAS ABRAHAM (PRESIDENT, SBC) sold 6,658 shares for an estimated $192,137
- JOHN BARKIDJIJA (HEAD OF CRE & SPECIALTY FIN) sold 4,468 shares for an estimated $125,911
- STEVEN P. KENT purchased 4,125 shares for an estimated $102,093
- ROBERTO R HERENCIA (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) purchased 4,040 shares for an estimated $99,990
- PHILLIP R. CABRERA purchased 2,360 shares for an estimated $58,410
- MARY JO S. HERSETH has made 2 purchases buying 2,268 shares for an estimated $57,931 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM G KISTNER has made 2 purchases buying 229 shares for an estimated $5,951 and 0 sales.
$BY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $BY stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 297,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,790,081
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 161,320 shares (-14.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,220,131
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 140,630 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,078,270
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 120,999 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,165,333
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 105,675 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,764,458
- STATE STREET CORP removed 98,166 shares (-10.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,568,022
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 89,222 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,334,047
