Insider Purchase: Director at $BUSE Buys 4,000 Shares

STANLEY J BRADSHAW, a director at $BUSE, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $94,140. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.9%. Following this trade, they now own 435,643 shares of this class of $BUSE stock.
$BUSE Insider Trading Activity
$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 2 purchases buying 9,500 shares for an estimated $227,424 and 0 sales.
- SCOTT A. PHILLIPS (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 362 shares for an estimated $7,514 and 0 sales.
- AMY L RANDOLPH (Chief of Staff) purchased 198 shares for an estimated $4,013
- VAN A DUKEMAN (President & CEO) purchased 86 shares for an estimated $1,741
- MONICA L BOWE (EVP Chief Risk Officer) purchased 54 shares for an estimated $1,110
$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 656,384 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,079,111
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 431,377 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,224,429
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 388,610 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,111,632
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 352,758 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,178,763
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 255,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,653,314
- PEREGRINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 233,258 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,497,891
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 228,108 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,935,370
