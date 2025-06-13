Insider Purchase: Director at $BUSE Buys 3,300 Shares

STEVEN W CAPLE, a director at $BUSE, bought 3,300 shares of the company on 06-13-2025 for an estimated $73,886. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 65.4%. Following this trade, they now own 8,344 shares of this class of $BUSE stock.

$BUSE Insider Trading Activity

$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 12 purchases buying 34,633 shares for an estimated $781,218 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KAREN M JENSEN has made 7 purchases buying 19,500 shares for an estimated $426,390 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928

STEVEN W CAPLE has made 4 purchases buying 5,010 shares for an estimated $110,987 and 0 sales.

$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 178 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BUSE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BUSE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/17.

