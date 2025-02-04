Insider Purchase: Director at $BUSE Buys 16,427 Shares

Stephen V King, a director at $BUSE, bought 16,427 shares of the company on 01-31-2025 for an estimated $402,928. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.9%. Following this trade, they now own 181,918 shares of this class of $BUSE stock.

$BUSE Insider Trading Activity

$BUSE insiders have traded $BUSE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN V KING purchased 16,427 shares for an estimated $402,928

STANLEY J BRADSHAW has made 2 purchases buying 9,500 shares for an estimated $227,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SCOTT A. PHILLIPS (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 362 shares for an estimated $7,514 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AMY L RANDOLPH (Chief of Staff) purchased 198 shares for an estimated $4,013

VAN A DUKEMAN (President & CEO) purchased 86 shares for an estimated $1,741

MONICA L BOWE (EVP Chief Risk Officer) purchased 54 shares for an estimated $1,110

$BUSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $BUSE stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

