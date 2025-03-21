Insider Purchase: Director at $BUKS Buys 5,000 Shares

Joseph Patrick Daly, a director at $BUKS, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $8,650. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.1%. Following this trade, they now own 4,255,100 shares of this class of $BUKS stock.

$BUKS Insider Trading Activity

$BUKS insiders have traded $BUKS stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 68 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BUKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH PATRICK DALY has made 62 purchases buying 550,000 shares for an estimated $889,934 and 0 sales.

MICHAEL ANTHONY LOH has made 6 purchases buying 74,850 shares for an estimated $102,556 and 0 sales.

$BUKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $BUKS stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,010,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,333,541

KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC /KS removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,400

