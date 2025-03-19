Insider Purchase: Director at $BTMD Buys 50,000 Shares

ANDREW R HEYER, a director at $BTMD, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $197,380. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,523,513 shares of this class of $BTMD stock.

$BTMD Insider Trading Activity

$BTMD insiders have traded $BTMD stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLC GUINES has made 3 purchases buying 856,609 shares for an estimated $2,784,419 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARC D BEER purchased 107,794 shares for an estimated $417,162

ANDREW R HEYER has made 2 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $296,042 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEPHEN MARK CONE purchased 38,104 shares for an estimated $147,843

BRET CHRISTENSEN (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 37,595 shares for an estimated $145,492

$BTMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $BTMD stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTMD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

