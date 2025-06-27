Stocks
BTBT

Insider Purchase: Director at $BTBT Buys 500,000 Shares

June 27, 2025 — 10:45 am EDT

Brock Jeffrey Pierce, a director at $BTBT, bought 500,000 shares of the company on 06-25-2025 for an estimated $1,000,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 500,000 shares of this class of $BTBT stock.

$BTBT Insider Trading Activity

$BTBT insiders have traded $BTBT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAMIR TABAR (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 750,000 shares for an estimated $1,500,000
  • BROCK JEFFREY PIERCE purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

$BTBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $BTBT stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

