Insider Purchase: Director at $BRCC Buys 80,000 Shares

Evan Hafer, a director at $BRCC, bought 80,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $100,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 80,000 shares of this class of $BRCC stock.

$BRCC Insider Trading Activity

$BRCC insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN M KADENACY purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

EVAN HAFER purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000

KATHRYN P DICKSON purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000

$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BRCC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$BRCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025

