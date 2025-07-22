Insider Purchase: Director at $BRCC Buys 400,000 Shares

Glenn W. Welling, a director at $BRCC, bought 400,000 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $500,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 13,935,560 shares of this class of $BRCC stock.
$BRCC Insider Trading Activity
$BRCC insiders have traded $BRCC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN W. WELLING purchased 400,000 shares for an estimated $500,000
- STEPHEN M KADENACY purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- EVAN HAFER purchased 80,000 shares for an estimated $100,000
- KATHRYN P DICKSON purchased 16,000 shares for an estimated $20,000
$BRCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $BRCC stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 825,000 shares (+300.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,724,249
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 634,743 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,326,612
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 556,759 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,163,626
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 451,189 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,985
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 437,359 shares (+204.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $914,080
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 434,084 shares (+250.2%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $568,650
- RIVERWATER PARTNERS LLC removed 330,889 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $691,558
$BRCC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRCC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
$BRCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRCC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BRCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sarang Vora from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/17/2025
- Leonid Timashev from DA Davidson set a target price of $3.0 on 03/19/2025
- George Kelly from Roth MKM set a target price of $2.5 on 03/05/2025
