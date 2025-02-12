Insider Purchase: Director at $BPRN Buys 22,000 Shares

MARTIN TUCHMAN, a director at $BPRN, bought 22,000 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $719,620. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.6%. Following this trade, they now own 629,141 shares of this class of $BPRN stock.
$BPRN Insider Trading Activity
$BPRN insiders have traded $BPRN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BPRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN TUCHMAN purchased 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- DANIEL J. O'DONNELL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $719,620
- STEPHANIE ADKINS (Chief Lending Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $70,200
- MATTHEW T. CLARK (Chief Information Officer) sold 253 shares for an estimated $9,361
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BPRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $BPRN stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYSTEMATIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LP added 31,777 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,175,113
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC added 31,700 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,172,266
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 19,668 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $677,169
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,860 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,339
- INVESCO LTD. removed 10,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $393,282
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,279 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $319,475
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 8,779 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $324,647
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.