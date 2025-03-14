Insider Purchase: Director at $BNED Buys 142,898 Shares

18 HOLDINGS LLC TORO, a director at $BNED, bought 142,898 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $1,229,051. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.3%. Following this trade, they now own 11,208,746 shares of this class of $BNED stock.

$BNED Insider Trading Activity

$BNED insiders have traded $BNED stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BNED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, INC. LIDS sold 1,500,000 shares for an estimated $16,875,000

18 HOLDINGS LLC TORO has made 2 purchases buying 202,044 shares for an estimated $1,731,360 and 0 sales.

