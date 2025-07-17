Insider Purchase: Director at $BMNR Buys 4,500 Shares

Thomas Jong Lee, a director at $BMNR, bought 4,500 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $198,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.0%. Following this trade, they now own 226,722 shares of this class of $BMNR stock.

$BMNR Insider Trading Activity

$BMNR insiders have traded $BMNR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS JONG LEE has made 3 purchases buying 448,944 shares for an estimated $2,197,998 and 0 sales.

