Insider Purchase: Director at $BLND Buys 1,416,037 Shares

Investments, L.P. Haveli, a director at $BLND, bought 1,416,037 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $4,320,753. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 219.6%. Following this trade, they now own 2,060,925 shares of this class of $BLND stock.

$BLND Insider Trading Activity

$BLND insiders have traded $BLND stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENTS, L.P. HAVELI has made 3 purchases buying 2,060,925 shares for an estimated $6,284,250 and 0 sales.

BRIAN KNEAFSEY (Head of Revenue) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $999,111.

. TIMOTHY J MAYOPOULOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,522 shares for an estimated $936,251 .

. WINNIE LING (HEAD OF LEGAL AND PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $591,199 .

. OXANA TKACH (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,874 shares for an estimated $130,530.

$BLND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $BLND stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

