Insider Purchase: Director at $BLMN Buys 1,500 Shares

Julie T. Kunkel, a director at $BLMN, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $14,910. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 72.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,565 shares of this class of $BLMN stock.

$BLMN Insider Trading Activity

$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199

JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.