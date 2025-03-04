Insider Purchase: Director at $BLMN Buys 1,500 Shares

Julie T. Kunkel, a director at $BLMN, bought 1,500 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $14,910. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 72.6%. Following this trade, they now own 3,565 shares of this class of $BLMN stock.
$BLMN Insider Trading Activity
$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199
- JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910
$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,161,646 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,393,697
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,885,917 shares (+860.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,027,046
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,588,818 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,399,467
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 1,550,364 shares (+8666.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,929,944
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,522,370 shares (+565.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,588,137
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,462,193 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,170,050
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,442,964 shares (+385.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,618,590
