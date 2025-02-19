Insider Purchase: Director at $BLBD Buys 500 Shares

Daniel Mark Thau, a director at $BLBD, bought 500 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $17,425. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 71.4%. Following this trade, they now own 1,200 shares of this class of $BLBD stock.

$BLBD Insider Trading Activity

$BLBD insiders have traded $BLBD stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLBD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHIL HORLOCK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,991 shares for an estimated $5,322,098 .

. RAZVAN RADULESCU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,019 shares for an estimated $930,809 .

. BRITTON SMITH (President) sold 2,508 shares for an estimated $124,923

DANIEL MARK THAU has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $44,851 and 0 sales.

$BLBD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $BLBD stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

