Insider Purchase: Director at $BKU Buys 1,000 Shares

SANJIV SOBTI, a director at $BKU, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $32,830. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 21,782 shares of this class of $BKU stock.

$BKU Insider Trading Activity

$BKU insiders have traded $BKU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M. CORNISH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,778 shares for an estimated $421,475

KEVIN A. MALCOLM sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $113,772

JAY D. RICHARDS (Officer of Subsidiary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $102,950

SANJIV SOBTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,970 and 0 sales.

$BKU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BKU stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BKU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

$BKU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 09/26/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

