Insider Purchase: Director at $BKU Buys 1,000 Shares

SANJIV SOBTI, a director at $BKU, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $32,830. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 21,782 shares of this class of $BKU stock.
$BKU Insider Trading Activity
$BKU insiders have traded $BKU stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS M. CORNISH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,778 shares for an estimated $421,475
- KEVIN A. MALCOLM sold 3,234 shares for an estimated $113,772
- JAY D. RICHARDS (Officer of Subsidiary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $102,950
- SANJIV SOBTI has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $96,970 and 0 sales.
$BKU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $BKU stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 904,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,525,108
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 876,284 shares (-75.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,447,760
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 838,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,554,939
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 755,000 shares (-38.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,818,350
- STATE STREET CORP added 662,587 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,290,945
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 498,664 shares (-57.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,034,004
- CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC added 488,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,662,687
$BKU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BKU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024
$BKU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BKU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BKU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $48.0 on 11/13/2024
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 09/26/2024
