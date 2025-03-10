Insider Purchase: Director at $BIGC Buys 177,158 Shares

Ellen F Siminoff, a director at $BIGC, bought 177,158 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $1,176,382. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 232.6%. Following this trade, they now own 253,333 shares of this class of $BIGC stock.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

