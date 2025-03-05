Insider Purchase: Director at $BHVN Buys 25,000 Shares

JOHN W CHILDS, a director at $BHVN, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $759,647. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,320,571 shares of this class of $BHVN stock.
$BHVN Insider Trading Activity
$BHVN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN W CHILDS has made 6 purchases buying 82,752 shares for an estimated $3,038,601 and 0 sales.
- VLAD CORIC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 21,052 shares for an estimated $999,970
- GREGORY BAILEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $220,966
$BHVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BHVN stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,485,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,473,415
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,169,721 shares (+144.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,689,079
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 907,485 shares (-61.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,894,564
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 789,833 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,500,262
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 785,578 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,341,338
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 756,032 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,237,795
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 628,211 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,463,680
