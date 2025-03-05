Insider Purchase: Director at $BHVN Buys 25,000 Shares

JOHN W CHILDS, a director at $BHVN, bought 25,000 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $759,647. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.1%. Following this trade, they now own 2,320,571 shares of this class of $BHVN stock.

$BHVN Insider Trading Activity

$BHVN insiders have traded $BHVN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN W CHILDS has made 6 purchases buying 82,752 shares for an estimated $3,038,601 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VLAD CORIC (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 21,052 shares for an estimated $999,970

GREGORY BAILEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $220,966

$BHVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $BHVN stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

