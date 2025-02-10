Insider Purchase: Director at $BHRB Buys 3,000 Shares

GARY L HINKLE, a director at $BHRB, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $194,915. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.2%. Following this trade, they now own 248,459 shares of this class of $BHRB stock.
$BHRB Insider Trading Activity
$BHRB insiders have traded $BHRB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY L HINKLE has made 8 purchases buying 20,304 shares for an estimated $1,373,149 and 0 sales.
- JULIAN FORREST JR. BARNWELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $206,250
- JAMES MASON BURKE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $128,434
- SHAWN PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN has made 4 purchases buying 1,750 shares for an estimated $115,041 and 0 sales.
- MARK GUTHRIE ANDERSON has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $77,035 and 0 sales.
$BHRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $BHRB stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 90,151 shares (+29.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,498,309
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 58,181 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,548,459
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 55,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,382,505
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 40,992 shares (-67.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,500,102
- MORGAN STANLEY added 37,146 shares (+239.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,265,534
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 31,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,970,201
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 31,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,920,941
