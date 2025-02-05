Insider Purchase: Director at $BHRB Buys 1,104 Shares

GARY L HINKLE, a director at $BHRB, bought 1,104 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $71,125. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 245,459 shares of this class of $BHRB stock.

$BHRB Insider Trading Activity

$BHRB insiders have traded $BHRB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHRB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY L HINKLE has made 7 purchases buying 17,304 shares for an estimated $1,178,233 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN FORREST JR. BARNWELL purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $206,250

SHAWN PATRICK MCLAUGHLIN has made 5 purchases buying 2,250 shares for an estimated $144,541 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES MASON BURKE sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $128,434

MARK GUTHRIE ANDERSON has made 2 purchases buying 1,200 shares for an estimated $77,035 and 0 sales.

$BHRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $BHRB stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.