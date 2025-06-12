Stocks
Insider Purchase: Director at $BHC Buys 1,029,098 Shares

June 12, 2025 — 08:31 pm EDT

John Paulson, a director at $BHC, bought 1,029,098 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $5,392,473. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.8%. Following this trade, they now own 28,222,267 shares of this class of $BHC stock.

$BHC Insider Trading Activity

$BHC insiders have traded $BHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN PAULSON has made 3 purchases buying 2,788,608 shares for an estimated $14,700,256 and 0 sales.

$BHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $BHC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 12,050,000 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,963,500
  • NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 7,907,123 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,159,085
  • MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC removed 7,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,290,000
  • HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 5,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,350,000
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,942,460 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,507,716
  • NORGES BANK removed 3,752,247 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,243,110
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 2,770,184 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,923,090

