Insider Purchase: Director at $BHC Buys 1,029,098 Shares

John Paulson, a director at $BHC, bought 1,029,098 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $5,392,473. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.8%. Following this trade, they now own 28,222,267 shares of this class of $BHC stock.

$BHC Insider Trading Activity

$BHC insiders have traded $BHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN PAULSON has made 3 purchases buying 2,788,608 shares for an estimated $14,700,256 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $BHC stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.