Insider Purchase: Director at $BFST Buys 680 Shares

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER, a director at $BFST, bought 680 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,911. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 92,960 shares of this class of $BFST stock.

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

GREG ROBERTSON (EVP and CFO) sold 1,086 shares for an estimated $25,759

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER purchased 680 shares for an estimated $15,911

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BFST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BFST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BFST forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.