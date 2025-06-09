Insider Purchase: Director at $BFST Buys 680 Shares

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER, a director at $BFST, bought 680 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,911. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 92,960 shares of this class of $BFST stock.
$BFST Insider Trading Activity
$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195
- GREG ROBERTSON (EVP and CFO) sold 1,086 shares for an estimated $25,759
- ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER purchased 680 shares for an estimated $15,911
$BFST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 149,908 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,650,259
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 149,712 shares (+1532.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,645,487
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 146,269 shares (+408.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,561,650
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 108,021 shares (+17.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,630,311
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 95,091 shares (+11.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,315,465
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 72,328 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,761,186
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 70,349 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,712,998
$BFST Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
