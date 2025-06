Insider Purchase: Director at $BFST Buys 680 Shares

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER, a director at $BFST, bought 680 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,911. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.7%. Following this trade, they now own 92,960 shares of this class of $BFST stock.

$BFST Insider Trading Activity

$BFST insiders have traded $BFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICK D. DAY purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $38,195

GREG ROBERTSON (EVP and CFO) sold 1,086 shares for an estimated $25,759

ROLFE H. JR. MCCOLLISTER purchased 680 shares for an estimated $15,911

$BFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $BFST stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BFST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

